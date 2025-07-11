Watch CBS News
Two people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Canton, Michigan

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
A 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday in Canton, Michigan, police say.

At about 12:13 p.m., police responded to the area of Warren Avenue and Morton Taylor Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Ford Edge driven by the 66-year-old woman from Canton was driving on Morton Taylor when it struck a black Ford Explorer that was driven by the 67-year-old man from Westland. 

Police say the crash caused the Ford Explorer to hit a Toyota Rav. The occupants in the Explorer and the Edge were taken to a hospital.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

