Two people killed after struck by vehicle at bus stop on Detroit's west side

Two people have died after they were hit by a vehicle while at a bus stop Friday evening in Detroit.

The incident happened in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road. Police say a driver was traveling southbound on Evergreen at high speed when they crossed the road and jumped a curb, striking a man and a woman.

Police did not release the victims' identities.

The woman driving the vehicle was taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.