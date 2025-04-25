Two people killed after struck by vehicle at bus stop on Detroit's west side
Two people have died after they were hit by a vehicle while at a bus stop Friday evening in Detroit.
The incident happened in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road. Police say a driver was traveling southbound on Evergreen at high speed when they crossed the road and jumped a curb, striking a man and a woman.
Police did not release the victims' identities.
The woman driving the vehicle was taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing.