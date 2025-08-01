Two people critically injured during shooting in Detroit

Two people were injured during a shooting that was reported about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Linwood Street in Detroit.

The victims are both in their 20s, and are reported to be in critical condition as a result of the injuries.

The location was in the 8500 block of Linwood Street, near Pingree Street.

The Detroit Police Department is still investigating the circumstances. Officers ask that anyone with information on the case can call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1040 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv