Adult, teen arrested for alleged car thefts in Chesterfield Township, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - An adult male and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on Friday after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Chesterfield Township.

At about 3 a.m. on Friday, police were called to a neighborhood near 24 Mile and Sass roads about vehicles being broken into and encountered the suspects in a stolen vehicle. Police say the driver, a 22-year-old from Detroit fled during a traffic stop and crashed the car.

The driver sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old from Wyandotte ran from officers and was later arrested.

Police say officers pursued a second vehicle that fled from the scene but ended the pursuit. The vehicle then crashed on westbound Interstate 94 near Harper Avenue, according to Chesterfield Township police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes their vehicle was broken into can call the Chesterfield Police Department at 586-949-2322 to file a report.