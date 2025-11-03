Two Michigan men charged, accused of sexually assaulting woman

Two Michigan men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Wayne County last week have been charged.

According to the Huron Township Police Department, Albert Joseph Knapp Jr., 52, of Huron Township, and Stanley James Mason, 59, of Pontiac, were charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and as habitual offenders.

Both men were arraigned and received a $75,000 (10%) cash/surety bond. If their bond is posted, they are required to wear a GPS tether.

Police say at about 11:24 a.m. on Oct. 29, officers received a call from a woman claiming that she was sexually assaulted at a home in the 22000 block of Castelle Street in the Huron Estates mobile home park. The woman told police that she was invited to the home in the early morning hours, but was held against her will before she was able to get away.

Detectives executed search warrants and arrested Knapp, who identified as a homeowner. The second suspect, Mason, was identified using the FLOCK camera system and arrested in Oakland County.

"We are so thankful that the victim had the opportunity to flee and get herself to a safe place. The outcome could have been much worse, and I applaud her courage," said Everette Robbins, director of the Huron Department of Public Safety. "This was a great validation of our implementation of the FLOCK camera system. Without it, we may never have been able to identify the second suspect and ultimately use it to quickly take him into custody. This is a great example of our detective bureau using every resource available to them to make sure a victim gets justice."

A probable cause hearing for both suspects is scheduled for Nov. 12.