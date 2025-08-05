Two Metro Detroit men charged with murder in shooting death of their cousin

Two men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting on July 8 at a Detroit apartment, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim, Michael Davis, 23, of Hamtramck, was a cousin of the two men who have been charged, Javon Timarious Hawk, 21, of Detroit, and Joseph Lavar Houston, 23, of Sterling Heights, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The shooting was reported at about 3:31 a.m. July 8 at an apartment in the 4600 block of East Outer Drive near Van Dyke. The suspects then left the scene in a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle.

When Detroit police arrived, they found the victim on the ground at the entrance to an apartment, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.

Investigation by Detroit officers led to the arrest of Hawk on July 30 and of Houston on Aug. 4.

Hawk has been charged with murder (first degree) and felony firearm. Houston has been charged with murder (first degree), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and two counts of felony firearm.

Hawk was arraigned Sunday at the 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is set for Aug. 11, preliminary exam set for Aug. 18. He has been remanded to jail.

Houston was arraigned Tuesday at the 36th District Court. A probable cause hearing is set for Aug. 13, preliminary exam set for Aug. 20. He was also remanded to jail.