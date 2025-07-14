Reward offered in tips on fatal shooting July 8 in Detroit

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories

The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community regarding a fatal shooting July 8 in the area of East Outer Drive and Van Dyke Road.

Michael Davis, the victim in a fatal shooting July 8, 2025, in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

The victim, Michael Davis, was approached about 3:30 a.m. by three men who were wearing all black, the police report said.

The suspects fired multiple shots, then fled the area in a newer model, dark gray Chevrolet sport utility vehicle with dark rims.

Detroit police ask that anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects provide it via contacts with Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Division at 313-596-5260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv. There is a $5,000 reward for information that moves the case forward.