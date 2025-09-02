Watch CBS News
Two men injured in shooting on Detroit's West Side

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Two men were found injured from gunshots Monday evening in Detroit's West Side. 

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the 18700 block of Grandville Avenue, near Joy Road, where Detroit police looked afterwards for evidence and potential witnesses.  

The victims were both men in their 30s, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital, where one was reported to be in critical condition and the other was reported to be in stable condition. 

Officers ask that anyone with information about the incident call Detroit Police Department's 8th precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

