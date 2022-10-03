Watch CBS News
Two killed in fiery crash along I-94 in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. 

The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.

