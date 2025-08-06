Watch CBS News
Two kids struck by vehicle while crossing street in Lincoln Park, Michigan, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Two children were hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Park, Michigan, according to police.

The incident happened in the area of Fort Street and Emmons Boulevard. Police did not release the children's ages but said they are under 17 years old.

Police say the children were crossing the street when they were hit. Their current conditions are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

