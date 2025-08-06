Two kids struck by vehicle while crossing street in Lincoln Park, Michigan, police say

Two children were hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Park, Michigan, according to police.

The incident happened in the area of Fort Street and Emmons Boulevard. Police did not release the children's ages but said they are under 17 years old.

Police say the children were crossing the street when they were hit. Their current conditions are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

