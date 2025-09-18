Two employees injured during robbery at Livingston County Dairy Queen

Employees were held at gunpoint and two were taken to a hospital for their injuries during a robbery at a Dairy Queen restaurant in Southeast Michigan, local police report.

The robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at along East M-36 in Livingston County's Hamburg Township. The Hamburg Township Public Safety Department reported a man who was wearing a mask and gloves entered the restaurant and pulled out a handgun.

The suspect held three employees at gunpoint while he took money and personal items from them, police said. During the robbery, he also struck two of the employees. The man then ran off through the parking lot, heading west.

Police said the two employees who were assaulted were taken by Livingston County EMS to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Hamburg Township police were assisted in their search for the suspect by a Michigan State Police K-9 team, Green Oak Township Police and Pickney Police.

Officers ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact Detective Kim Leeds at 810-231-9391, ext. 462 or via email at kleeds@hamburg.mi.us.