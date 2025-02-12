Two dogs killed in Eastpointe house fire

Ford CEO warns Congress about tariffs, winter storm heads towards Metro Detroit and more top stories

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Investigators are looking into a house fire that killed two dogs on Wednesday in Eastpointe.

Fire Chief Jason Clark said crews responded to a home on Tuscany Avenue off of Nine Mile Road.

"Crews were called to a structure fire. They arrived on scene to find heavy fire blowing out on the front part of the house on Nine Mile. They made entry into the house and located the scene of the fire quickly," Clark told CBS News Detroit

Clark said no one was in the house, but three dogs were inside. The third dog is now on the loose.

Investigators are now working to locate the dog, which is described as medium size.