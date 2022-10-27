Two Detroit companies team up to create buzz-worthy bourbon
By Jessica Stevenson
/ CBS Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Distillery and Bees in the D are once again teaming up to create a limited edition Honey Bourbon and Bourbon Barrel-aged Honey.
The companies said these two products are created only once a year during the annual honey harvest.
Detroit City Distillery co-owner, Michael Forsyth, said this collaboration creates a true taste of Detroit with bourbon made in Eastern Market and honey made by thousands of honeybees using flower nectar from all over the city.
This year's collection will be sold at a lower price point than before.
"Our goal this year is to make it more accessible and available to Michiganders throughout our great state," said Forsyth. "We are distributing this bourbon to grocers, liquor stores, bars and restaurants for the first time and lowering the price so more people can try it."
The collaborative collection launches Nov. 11.
