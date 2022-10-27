Two Detroit companies team up to create buzz-worthy bourbon

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Distillery and Bees in the D are once again teaming up to create a limited edition Honey Bourbon and Bourbon Barrel-aged Honey.

The companies said these two products are created only once a year during the annual honey harvest.

Detroit City Distillery co-owner, Michael Forsyth, said this collaboration creates a true taste of Detroit with bourbon made in Eastern Market and honey made by thousands of honeybees using flower nectar from all over the city.

This year's collection will be sold at a lower price point than before.

"Our goal this year is to make it more accessible and available to Michiganders throughout our great state," said Forsyth. "We are distributing this bourbon to grocers, liquor stores, bars and restaurants for the first time and lowering the price so more people can try it."

Honey Bourbon on sale November 11th! Let the buzz begin... HONEY BOURBON GOES ON SALES NOV 11! Here's what to know about our sweetest bourbon release of the year. Award-winning, limited edition bourbon finished with honey from beehives located on top of our Whiskey Factory and across the city. 🐝 We LOWERED the price of Honey Bourbon this year. Honey Bourbon is now $60 a bottle and bourbon barrel aged honey is $40. That's sweet. 🐝 Buy it online first. It goes on sale at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop at 8AM on 11/11. Pro move, pick up your online orders anytime we're open. 🐝 Get it all at our Honey Bourbon Launch Party on 11/11 at 4PM. Buy all the bottles, drink all the honey cocktails, and eat all the honey treats. 🐝 For the first time, Honey Bourbon hits shelves at stores and bars across Michigan the week of Nov 21. 🐝 Produced once-a-year, wildly popular and guaranteed to sell out, it's just a matter of when.

The collaborative collection launches Nov. 11.

To learn more about Detroit City Distillery click here and to learn more about Bees in the D, click here.