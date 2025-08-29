Two dead in shooting in Hamtramck, police say

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

Two people are dead after a shooting on Friday in Hamtramck, Michigan, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Dyar Street, where responding officers located the two people with gunshot wounds.

"No suspects are at large and there is no threat to the public," Hamtramck police said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.