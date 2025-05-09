Two dead in quadruple shooting that injured child in Detroit

Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting that also injured an 11-year-old on Friday in Detroit, police say.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Patton Street. Police Commander Rebecca McKay says the two people killed were adults. Their identities were not released.

A suspect was taken into custody. McKay says witnesses reported seeing the suspect fleeing the area, which led to police taking the person into custody.

McKay says a bullet grazed the 11-year-old, who is in stable condition. The fourth victim is in critical condition.

The relationship between the victims and the suspects is currently unknown, according to police, but the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident that involved two groups of people.

An investigation is ongoing.