Two dead, child missing in a river, after a train strikes pedestrians in northern Ohio

Train strikes pedestrians near Sandusky River in Ohio
At least two people are dead, and a child is missing, after a train struck a group of pedestrians near the Sandusky River in northern Ohio. 

The accident happened about 7 p.m. Sunday near the Miles Newton Bridge, which is one of two bridges crossing the river in downtown Fremont. The rail tracks are about 40 feet above the river. 

Fremont Police asked bystanders to stay clear of the area, which is a popular fishing location. The Miles Newton Bridge, which follows Hayes Avenue, was closed for the search and investigation; the nearby State Street Bridge remained open to traffic. 

Several dive teams and first responder drone teams were called to work in the area. 

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez said during a press conference Sunday evening that the fatalities were one woman in her late 50s and another woman in her late 30s, who are believed to be mother and daughter. Sanchez said the group of people was walking on the train tracks when the accident happened.  

A child about age 14 months old was rescued from the water Sunday night and taken to a hospital. 

First responders were looking for another child, age 5, who did not make it out of the water. 

Sanchez said the family was visiting from Fort Wayne, Indiana, for a fishing trip. 

It is spring white bass fishing season in Fremont, with out-of-town visitors among the downtown anglers this time of year. 

