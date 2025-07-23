Two people accused of breaking Detroit's 36th District Court building window with slingshot

Two people who were accused of vandalizing the Guardian Building in Detroit are also charged with vandalizing the city's 36th District Court, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Ramzu Yunus, 49, of Highland Park, Michigan, and Angela Tajuan Williams, 57, of Waldorf, Maryland, were arraigned in the same courthouse on Wednesday that they were accused of vandalizing. The duo was charged with malicious destruction of a building between $1,000 and $20,000. Additionally, Yunus was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm.

They each received $100,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors say at about 4:30 a.m. on July 19, the duo allegedly used slingshots to break a window of the courthouse in the 4200 block of Madison Street. No one was injured.

Ramzu Yunus (left) and Angela Tajuan Williams Detroit Police Department

Police arrested Yunus and Williams later that day at Madison Street near Witherell Street during a traffic stop. During the arrest, police spotted Yunus wearing an empty holster on his hip and uncovered a handgun with ammunition and a slingshot with metal pellets inside the vehicle.

Their next court hearing is on July 29.

"The alleged actions of these defendants were a direct attack on various buildings that are utilized on a daily basis in the criminal justice system in Wayne County. These actions certainly will not be tolerated," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

In a separate incident, prosecutors allege that Yunus and Williams used a slingshot that same day to break a glass revolving door at the Guardian Building. Yunus was charged with malicious destruction of a building, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm in that case. Williams was charged with malicious destruction of a building.

The prosecutor's office says it is investigating alleged vandalism incidents that happened at two other buildings in Detroit.