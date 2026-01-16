Two men charged in shooting on Mott Community College campus

Two Flint men were charged after one allegedly shot the other during an altercation inside a restroom on Mott Community College's campus.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Malik Zamir Henderson, 23, was charged with three felonies, such as gang membership, assault with intent to rob while unarmed and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation.

Christopher Gill, 23, was charged with carrying a concealed handgun in a sports arena.

Prosecutors say Gill allegedly shot Henderson on Jan. 10 in the William S. Ballenger Field House.

An investigation revealed that a basketball game was ongoing at the Field House at the time of the shooting. During a break, Gill was seen on video leaving the gym and entering the restroom. Prosecutors say Henderson was then seen leaving the gym and appearing to look for Gill. They say Henderson was seen talking to a group of men and gesturing toward the restroom before leading the men to the restroom.

Prosecutors say some time later, someone left the restroom and went to a Mott Public Safety officer to report that a group of men was assaulting another man.

Prosecutors say that when the officer went to the restroom, Henderson appeared to be shot and was seen leaving with the help of others. The officer found Gill in the restroom with a handgun and took him into custody.

Police say Henderson was taken to the hospital for treatment.

College President Shaunda Richardson-Snell said in a statement that both men were not students or employees at the college.