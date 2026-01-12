1 in custody, 1 injured, after shooting on campus of Mott Community College

One person is in custody, and another was injured, after a shooting at the Mott Community College campus in Flint, Michigan, authorities said.

The incident happened about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in a restroom in the William S. Ballenger Field House, the college said. The field house is the home venue for the school's basketball and volleyball teams.

Saturday was the first day of classes for the winter 2026 semester, although some classes are starting later this week.

The injured person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the gunshot injury. The suspect was arrested "immediately," the college said.

"Neither the victim nor the suspect was a student or employee of MCC. We would like to reassure you that there are no ongoing or known threats to our campus community," college president Shaunda Richardson-Snell said.

Classes and campus activities resumed as of Sunday, and security measures have been stepped up.

In the meantime, Care Team counselors will be available for students, and Employee Assistance Program services will be available for staff.

"We thank the Mott Community College Department of Public Safety for their swift and professional actions, as well as the dedicated support of the City of Flint Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office," college officials said.