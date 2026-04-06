Ann Arbor police increase staffing ahead of Michigan-UConn championship game

As Michigan Wolverines fans prepare for their celebrations ahead of the men's basketball championship game Monday night, the Ann Arbor Police Department says it is increasing staffing.

Police say they will be working alongside local and state partners, including the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security, "to support a safe environment."

"Once again, we get to showcase our city as a premier destination for extraordinary events. I believe many of us are pleased to see our Michigan Wolverines taking on the UConn Huskies for the national championship," Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson said on Sunday.

"My message as your police chief is to enjoy the historic matchup, and be mindful of disruptive behavior, public intoxication, and property damage. Please follow all directions from uniformed officers and event staff," Anderson later added.

Michigan returned to the NCAA Tournament in hopes of bringing home the college's second championship since 1989. The Wolverines dominated the Final Four on Saturday with a smashing 91-73 victory.

Meanwhile, UConn earned a ticket to the final game after beating Illinois, 71-62, in hopes of earning its seventh championship title.