2 men accused of tampering with Monroe County credit union's ATM

Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories

Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories

Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories

An attempt to tamper with an ATM at a credit union in Monroe, Michigan, tripped an alarm and tipped off police to suspicious activity in progress.

The alarm was received at about 6:54 a.m. Friday from the Monroe Community Credit Union main office campus at 715 N. Telegraph Road, according to a report from the Monroe Police Department.

On arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man from Tecumseh and a 44-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, who were inside a 2024 Honda Accord parked next to the ATM where the alarm was triggered.

The department's road patrol officers and detectives investigated and determined that two people had gone to the credit union campus "to deposit fraudulent checks and make unauthorized credit card transactions," the report said.

While they were at the ATM, one of the suspects attempted to force open a compartment on the machine. That triggered the alarm.

The suspects initially left the area, but returned shortly afterward and tried to access a second drive-up ATM on the main branch campus.

"They again tried to force open a compartment on the second machine but were interrupted by the arriving police," the report said.

The suspects were found in possession of narcotics paraphernalia, numerous fraudulent and stolen checks, checkbooks, and credit cards, the police report said. Additionally, electronic devices believed to have been used to generate credit/debit card numbers for fraudulent purposes were seized.

"Monroe Police's Detective Bureau has identified at least twelve individuals who were defrauded by these suspects and is actively working to contact all victims involved. It is not believed that any members of the Monroe Community Credit Union had their identities stolen by these individuals," the report said.

Both suspects were lodged at the Monroe County Jail on multiple charges related to this investigation.

Monroe police ask that anyone with information regarding this case contact D/Sgt. Oetjens at 734-243-7516 or Det. McKenzie at 734-243-7517.