Two arrested after shootout during attempted carjacking in Detroit

Two men are recovering from their wounds, and two others are under arrest, in the aftermath of a shootout during an attempted carjacking in Detroit.

The incident occured shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday along the Southfield Service Drive, near Joy Road.

Commander Vernal Newson of the Detroit Police Department said the victims were in a Dodge Charger when two other men in a blue car pulled up and announced a robbery. A shootout resulted among the individuals in both cars, a witness also opened fire on the suspect's car.

"Our robbery detail was just coincidentally in the area. They spotted the vehicle and they were able to take the vehicle in custody without incident," Newson said.

Two weapons were recovered, along with ski masks believed to be the ones worn by the suspects.

The victims suffered graze wounds and were said to be in stable condition.