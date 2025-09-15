Two adults, two minors, injured when boat explodes in Harrison Township

Woman dead after being hit by car in Warren; license plate supports sickle cell research; other top stories

Four people were thrown from a boat and injured when the vessel exploded Sunday afternoon in Macomb County, Michigan.

The distress call was reported about 3:45 p.m., after which the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division was sent to the scene in Belvedere Bay in Harrison Township.

Deputies said the boat was anchored in the bay when the owner, one adult passenger and two minors were on board. When they tried to get out, the engine compartment flamed up and exploded. All four were thrown out of the vessel.

Those in a nearby boat helped get all four onboard their vessel and took the victims to store. The Harrison Township Fire Department provided medical treatment on scene; and three of the four were taken to an area hospital for additional treatment. They were all reported in stable condition Monday.

In the meantime, the Macomb County marine division deputies extinguished the fire and had the boat towed.

A Macomb County Sheriff's Office fire investigator has inspected the burned0out vessel, and determined nothing was suspicious. Foul play is not suspected.