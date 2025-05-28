Twelve Oaks Mall to get three new retailers in former Sears location

Three retailers have announced plans to fill the space formerly occupied by Sears at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Michigan.

The mall owners said DICK's House of Sport, Primark and Round 1 will move into the site during 2026.

"These new additions will bring unique experiences and entertainment options to the Novi community and will expand the shopping center's diverse mix of retail, entertainment, and dining," the press release statement said.

DICK's House of Sport will feature athletic products along with in-store activities such as simulators and a batting cage for customers to try out items.

Primark is a fashion retailer at value prices, featuring latest trends, essentials and housewares. This will be Primark's second location in Michigan, with the Novi store moving into the upper level of the mall.

Round 1 is a family activity center with bowling arcade games, karaoke and food offerings.

Sears left Twelve Oaks Mall in 2019 as part of a wave of its retail closures across the country.