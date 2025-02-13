World War II pilot, Tuskegee Airman, Russell Nalle dies at 103

Tuskegee Airmen National Museum teaches the next generation of pilots

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Tuskegee Airman Inc. Detroit chapter has confirmed the death of Russell Clarence Nalle Jr. He was 103.

Lt. Col. Harry T. Stewart Jr., who also was one of the last surviving fighter pilots of that era, died earlier this month at age 100.

Nalle, who died Feb. 7, was born Aug. 30, 1921, in Detroit, to Russell Sr. and Carol (Green) Nalle, according to his obituary. He enlisted in the US. Army and then served in what is now the Air Force as part of the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen was an all-African American fighter pilot squadron, formed during the 1940s when the U.S. military segregated units by race. Nearly 1,000 served as pilots, and others in support roles.

After his military service, he worked in real estate and construction. He had an interest in jazz music, classic films, mysteries and astronomy.

The Tuskegee Airmen who still survived in 2007, including Nalle, were presented with a Congressional Gold Medal "in recognition of their unique military record, which inspired revolutionary reform in the Armed Forces."

Nalle was also featured in a 2024 Stars and Stripes article about the unit and his service as a pilot.

Cremation has been held, according to his wishes, under the arrangements of David C. Brown Funeral Home of Belleville.

Surviving family members include his daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Clovis Jr.) Screws of Van Buren Township, his grandson, Kenneth Charles Rogers III, his nephews Darryl McWilliams of Southfield and Marc McWilliams of Farmington Hills.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Leonard Nalle, his sister, Marion (Nalle) McWilliams, his brother-in-law, Booker McWilliams, and his spouse, Louise Nalle.