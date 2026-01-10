Trump to visit Southeast Michigan, speak to Detroit Economic Club

President Trump is scheduled to speak to the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday, the nonprofit said Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Trump will be speaking to members of the organization and their guests at MotorCity Casino's Sound Board theater in Detroit. Details about the speech weren't immediately disclosed.

The club says Tuesday's event will mark the third time Mr. Trump has spoken to the group. He delivered a campaign address to members in October 2024, one month before winning Michigan in the presidential election. He also talked to the organization in August 2016.

The Detroit Economic Club was formed in 1934 as a nonpartisan group "committed to the discussion and debate of important business, government and social issues," according to its website. Organizers of Tuesday's event said they've previously hosted former presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Mr. Trump spoke at Macomb Community College in Warren and visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base last April.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.