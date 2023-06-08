Trump says he has been indicted in probe over handling of sensitive government documents

Washington — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted in connection with a federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House, a historic move that is likely to roil the ongoing 2024 presidential race. Two U.S. officials confirmed the charges to CBS News.

In a post to his account on Truth Social, Trump said attorneys with the Justice Department informed him he was indicted over the "boxes hoax" and he has been called to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" he claimed.

The exact nature of the charges, which would be the first to arise from special counsel Jack Smith's investigations, was not immediately clear.