Trump attorneys at Justice Department

By Robert Costa, Robert Legare, Andres Triay

CBS News

Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump — John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan — arrived at the Justice Department at around 10 a.m. Monday, weeks after Trump's lawyers had requested a meeting with top law enforcement officials.

CBS News spotted Trump's legal team walking into the Justice Department Monday morning. 

Rowley and Trusty had written a letter in May complaining that their client was being treated "unfairly" and asked to "discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors."

Special counsel Jack Smith's office declined to comment.

This is a developing story.

Robert Costa

Robert Costa is CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent based in Washington, D.C.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 10:34 AM

