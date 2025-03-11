Florida man charged in connection with fraudulent transactions at Michigan credit union

A suspect has been charged in connection with fraud at TRUE Community Credit Union in Jackson County, Michigan.

Teandre Tyron Jasper, 32, of Miami Gardens, Florida, has been charged with two counts illegal sale / use of a financial transaction device, according to a report from the Michigan State Police, First District. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 21.

The investigation started March 7, after the credit union reported a fraud incident involving an Interactive Teller Machine. The ITM is similar to an ATM, but it uses touch screen and video technology for live video interaction such as one might have with in-person banking.

Troopers then got a report of additional fraud incidents on March 8.

The state police said the suspect was arrested and lodged at Jackson County Jail before he could leave the state.

"Due to quick action and arrest of the suspect, a large amount of the stolen funds was recovered," the report said.

The investigation is ongoing as there may be additional related incidents.

Those who receive suspicious phone calls about their accounts should hang up and then contact TRUE Community Credit Union directly. Those who have information that could assist in the case are asked to contact MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.