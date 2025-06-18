Watch CBS News
Truck boom strikes highway bridge in Dundee, closing M-50 for a couple of hours

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

M-50 under the U-23 bridge in Dundee, Michigan, was closed for over two hours overnight after a truck's lift boom struck the bridge. 

The collision happened about 10 p.m. Tuesday when a refuse hauler was westbound. The hydraulic lift boom was extended and with that, the vehicle struck the bridge, Dundee Police Department reported. 

m50-slider.jpg
First responders on the scene on M-50 at the US-23 bridge, where a westbound truck struck and damaged the bridge June 17, 2025. Dundee Police Department

The impact scattered debris across M-50, which is known as Tecumseh Street in that area, and there was visible damage to that side of the bridge. First responders ordered both eastbound and westbound lanes closed to allow for cleanup and inspection. 

"The truck appears to be a total loss, but there are no reported injuries," police said. 

MIchigan Department of Transportation bridge inspectors were called to check on the bridge. Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officers, Dundee Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. 

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, MDOT bridge inspectors reported the bridge was safe to reopen and M-50 was back open in both directions. 

