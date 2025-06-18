Watch CBS News

Crash into M-50 bridge in Dundee

Dundee police and fire responded to the scene underneath the US-23 overpass at M-50 around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A truck that was westbound had its boom up, and struck the bridge in Monroe County, Michigan. The truck is expected to be a total loss.
