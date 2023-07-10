Troy police: Armed suspect punches woman in face in Target parking lot

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Troy Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to assaulting a woman in a Target parking lot.

Troy Police Department

Officers were called at about 9:10 p.m. to the parking lot of the Target store located at 1301 Coolidge after receiving a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman who had sustained injuries to her face and a witness who had helped her during the attack.

The victim told police as she was getting into her car, an unknown man forced her driver's door open and struck her in the face with a closed fist. The suspect then pulled a gun from his waistband.

She fought back against the suspect and called for help. A nearby witness yelled at the suspect and ran toward them, which caused the suspect to run away.

Police say the suspect is described as being about 30 years old, tall, and having a thin build.

During the attack, he was wearing red shorts and a pale blue T-shirt. Surveillance video shows the man in the Target parking lot wearing a black backpack and a green hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-0777.