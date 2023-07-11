Man wanted in Troy Target assault also person of interest in Detroit murder

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in two Metro Detroit cities are searching for 31-year-old Andrew Hall. He is the person of interest in the murder of a woman in Detroit and the assault of a woman at a Target store in Troy.

Troy police identified a man wanted in connection to punching a woman in the face in the parking lot of a Target store.

Police have named Andrew Hall, 31, as a person of interest in connection to the assault that happened at the Target store on Friday, July 7.

Detroit police confirmed that Hall is also wanted in connection to the murder of a woman that happened just after midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of West McNichols.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance video and determined Hall was the suspect.

The Detroit Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact 313-596-8863.

At about 9:10 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Target store at 1301 Coolidge, and when they arrived, they found a woman with injuries to her face and a witness who helped stop the attack.

The victim told officers that as she got into her vehicle, a man forced her door open and hit her face with a closed fist. He also pulled out a gun from his waistband.

Hall was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, gray shirt and red shorts.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Police advise people not to approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to contact the Troy Police Department tipline at 248-524-0777.