Troy mayor launches GOP campaign for Haley Stevens' U.S. House seat

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker announced last week his campaign for Michigan's 11th Congressional District, a seat being left open by Rep. Haley Stevens.

Records show that Baker is running unopposed as a Republican after another candidate, Tony Prieto, was disqualified. Meanwhile, the Democratic pool includes state Rep. Jeremy Moss. The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Baker in the November general election.

The Congressional seat was left open after Stevens announced her campaign for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Gary Peters.

Baker served on the Troy City Council for 4 years before being elected mayor in 2019. He was reelected in 2023. Baker previously worked as a special assistant to former President Ronald Regan in California following his presidency.

Ctiy of Troy

Baker says issues such as mental and physical health, cost of living, jobs, economy and infrastructure "need to be addressed now and are too important to be handled through division alone."

"It's not only about being able to talk to each other again; it's about electing representatives who will lead by example. Leaders who are willing to work through differences, solve the challenges we face, and bring that same tone of respect and dignity to Congress, and then back home to the district," Baker said in a statement posted on social media.

The 11th Congressional District encompasses Oakland County and includes major cities such as Auburn Hills, Ferndale, Pontiac, Royal Oak, Troy, West Bloomfield Township and Wixom.

CBS News Detroit spoke with Baker after the city approved a contract with a new EMS company in 2025. The city worked with Universal Ambulance for more than 20 years. However, the city council voted to hire Pontiac-based Star EMS, awarding a two-year contract with the option to renew.