City of Troy to go with cheaper and currently smaller EMS company

The City of Troy will soon be working with a new EMS company beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

For years, the city that outsources emergency services has worked with Alliance Mobile Health, now Universal Ambulance, which has been responding to 911 calls for 70 years. Now, they're going with a newer and smaller company.

Universal Ambulance has been responding to 911 calls in the city of Troy for 23 years. But on Monday, the Troy City Council voted unanimously to hire Pontiac-based Star EMS as the new provider. The council awarded a two-year contract with the option to renew annually for three additional years.

Fire Chief Peter Hullinger confirmed that working with Star EMS, which is smaller than Universal Ambulance, will cost less than what is allotted for in the budget.

In a statement, Universal Ambulance said there was an issue submitting its bid to continue its services, but the city did not budge. The company says, "Although our current service agreement allows the city to exercise a one-year extension, we were not contacted to explore this option."

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker says the company submitted its bid an hour before the deadline, when they had 25 days to put in an offer.

"The city of Troy, we follow every rule that we put forward for the public bid process, and we follow that very strictly," said Baker.

Star EMS's statement

A committee made up of first responders, city and financial advisors thoroughly considered each company interested in serving the city. But in a council meeting in March, Hullinger expressed concerns about selecting Star EMS.

"Star EMS, they do emergency, but I think our contract is too big for them," said Hullinger at the time.

On Thursday, Hullinger says he is confident that the committee that selected Star EMS made the right decision.

"The care they get within the quickest amount of time is what matters the most, so I'm very hopeful that Star can live up to those expectations because that can save lives," said Baker.

A representative with Universal Ambulance says on average, they respond to emergencies in four minutes and 59 seconds with a compliance rate of 86% to 94%.

Star EMS, which was founded in 2003, is required to respond to Troy residents no later than six minutes. While that is at least a minute slower than Universal Ambulance, it is a response time that is under the Oakland County Medical Control Authority's nine-minute benchmark.

Star EMS currently has 160 employees, and with the city of Troy having 90,000 people, the city expects it will have more manpower and emergency vehicles by Jan.1.

Meanwhile, the nation is facing an ambulance manufacturing delay. EMS1 reported that there has been a backlog in new vehicles for fire and EMS departments.

When asked about a backlog of vehicles, Baker says he's confident Star EMS will be ready to go on Jan. 1. Star EMS CEO Bill Grubb said in a statement that the company is committed to investing in new ambulances to provide the best possible care.

Universal Ambulance's full statement