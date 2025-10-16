Troy's Hollywood Markets closes after nearly six decades: "We've had a great run"

A popular market in Troy that's been around for decades is shutting its doors permanently.

Since 1967, Hollywood Markets has been the go-to market. Unfortunately, the location off West Maple Road in Troy is closing down, and customers say they're bummed to see it go.

"Sadness, everybody is. Everybody that's been coming in has been giving people a hug, and even the customers," said Laurie, a 30-year customer.

For many, Hollywood Markets has been a staple for decades, especially Phyllis Gellasch, who has shopped specifically at this Troy location since the 1970s.

"It's a really nice store, the people are always helpful and friendly, and they have excellent meat (laughs)," said Gellasch.

The business is owned by the Welch family, and on Thursday, it was the market's last day for customers to pop in.

"Unfortunately, it's time to go, but we've had a great run," said owner Andy Welch.

Welch says his family's decision to close wasn't easy, but the increased competition nearby made it tough to survive.

"We've seen Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, so that piece of the pie has shrunk and shrunk, so we made the decision that it's best if we close the store down," Welch said.

The market is known for its special touch of going above and beyond for its customers, which they tell CBS News Detroit, makes the closure that much more disappointing.

"It's just been wonderful. We're really going to miss them," Laurie said.

Despite the market's last day, Welch says customers continue to back the business and plan to move forward.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We're so appreciative of everyone that's come out. We've been seeing some old friends, new faces, and we're looking forward to seeing them at our other stores," said Welch.

The family has three additional locations in Royal Oak, Madison Heights and Bloomfield Hills.

Welch said that at least 30 employees at the Troy location have jobs lined up at those other locations.