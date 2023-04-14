Troopers use license plater reader system to arrest 2 suspects who pointed rifle at nurse on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - State police used the license plate reader system to locate suspects who pointed a rifle at a nurse while driving on Southfield Freeway Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, on Southfield Freeway near McNichols.

Troopers were dispatched to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn after a nurse reported that someone pointed a rifle at her while she was driving on Southfield Freeway.

State police say the victim was in the left lane when a black older model Cadillac Escalade was driving in front of her. The Cadillac driver then went into the center lane, and as the victim was passing the Cadillac, she saw the driver point a rifle out the driver's side window at her.

After that, she sped away from the Cadillac, which later exited Southfield.

According to MSP, the victim couldn't provide a registration plate for the suspect vehicle, but troopers were able to use the license plate reader system and located a vehicle Cadillac that matched the description.

The state police surveillance team was then able to locate the suspect vehicle at a home in Detroit and then followed it to a second location, also in Detroit. The suspect vehicle later left the second location, and troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Two individuals from Detroit were arrested and taken into custody without incident. Troopers recovered an AR pistol and a handgun.

Authorities discovered that the suspect who pointed the rifle at the victim was a 26-year-old man from Detroit. He was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending the prosecutor's review. The other man was released.