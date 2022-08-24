Troopers find 2 loaded guns in vehicle after conducting traffic stop in Wyandotte
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.
The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 7 p.m.
Troopers were on patrol in the area of 12th Street and Sycamore in Wyandotte when they conducted a traffic stop because a driver was not wearing their seatbelt.
Police say while they were investigating, they located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lincoln Park, and the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wyandotte, were taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.
According to police, an investigators report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.
