Troopers find 2 loaded guns in vehicle after conducting traffic stop in Wyandotte

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.

Two firearms located in the suspect vehicle during a traffic stop in Wyandotte. Michigan State Police

The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 7 p.m. 

Troopers were on patrol in the area of 12th Street and Sycamore in Wyandotte when they conducted a traffic stop because a driver was not wearing their seatbelt.

Police say while they were investigating, they located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. 

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lincoln Park, and the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wyandotte, were taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.

According to police, an investigators report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 10:37 AM

