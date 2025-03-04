Trinity Health to offer outpatient mental health program for young people

Trinity Health's facility in Howell will be home to a new mental health intensive program that hospital administrators say they hope will improve access and address the increasing number of young people at local emergency departments.

Howell's Trinity Health Hospital is in the process of moving most of their operations to a larger Brighton facility, but this space is going to be put to use.

"Looking at coping mechanisms, developing new skill sets, looking at self-esteem building and how to communicate effectively," said Melissa Tolstyka, director of behavioral health services for Trinity Health Michigan.

Tolstyka says Trinity's hospital in Livingston County has encountered a 20% uptick in young people coming to the emergency room in the last couple of years.

"It would be a good idea to implement this particular program," Tolstyka.

She points to a health assessment conducted by Trinity, which was published in 2024, and notes an increased need for mental health services. Tolstyka said the need is multifaceted.

"I think there are a lot of barriers. I think stigma continues to play a role. Other areas of focus for us as we address social influencers of health like transportation, education, support, employment," Tolstyka said.

The mental health intensive program is available to young people ages 12 to 17. The group will meet three days a week for three hours.

Tolstyka said the goal is to set kids up for success and reach young people while they're young.

"One in 5 children will have a diagnosis by the time they reach adulthood and so really taking a look at what we can do up front in childhood is extremely important," she said.