Trinity Health Livingston Hospital moving to Brighton in 2026

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Beginning in 2026, the vast majority of medical services and treatments that used to be offered at Howell's Trinity Health Livingston campus will move to Brighton.

The president of Trinity Health Livingston, John O'Malley, says the nearly 70-year-old building that currently houses hospital operations in Howell is old.

"The design itself is really outdated," said O'Malley.

O'Malley said the hospital's da Vinci surgical robot required reinforced flooring because the technology is so heavy.

"This hospital was built back in 1965," said O'Malley. "The way we deliver care has changed dramatically over that time frame."

The majority of health operations will move to Brighton in 2026 and span four stories in the new building. That includes 56 beds, which O'Malley says could grow to a total of 90, and eight operating rooms, among other expansions.

"Then our ancillary or imaging services, cardiac CT, MRIs, PET, ultrasound, mammography, and nuclear medicine. I mean, we're going to have all of those services," he said.

One member of the community who didn't want to go on camera told CBS News Detroit that right now he has to go to Trinity's campus in Ann Arbor for advanced care, so a stop in Brighton would be much closer.

That's what O'Malley says he's hoping for.

"I won't say you'll never have to travel to Ann Arbor, but from a full-service community hospital perspective, local care local. I want to keep you and your families local," he said.

Care won't disappear from the western part of Livingston County when the move is complete, though. Patients can still seek medical treatment at Trinity Health IHA Urgent Care, Howell Urgent Care - MyHealth and OUCH Urgent Care Howell.