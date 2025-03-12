Tricia Dare formally sworn in as Oakland County Circuit Court judge

Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories

Oakland County Circuit Court in Michigan has its new judge on assignment as the Honorable Tricia R. Dare had her investiture ceremony Feb. 13.

Dare was officially sworn at the Pontiac courtroom in by her friend and mentor, the Honorable Lisa Gorcyca of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard also participated in the ceremony; those attending included family, friends, judges and attorneys.

Prior to joining the bench, Dare was a member of the Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney's Office where she held a number of leadership positions. She will be assigned to cases in the family division.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Tricia R. Dare Oakland County Circuit Court