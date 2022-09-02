Tribar given conditional approval to resume wastewater discharge at Wixom plant after Huron River spill

WIXOM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One month after a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River, Wixom officials say the company responsible may resume wastewater discharge to the city's treatment plant.

The city issued a cease and desist order against Tribar Technologies in August, after the company notified the city and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) that it had released several thousand gallons of a liquid containing hexavalent chromium into the sewer system a few days prior.

Officials say the sewer feeds WWTP, which discharged to the Huron River.

"Fortunately, other processes at Tribar and the WWTP served to contain the hexavalent chromium prior to discharge from the WWTP as testing results, conducted at the time of the incident and after, indicated the WWTP discharge was compliant with regulatory guidelines," read a press release from the city manager's office.

According to the city, there are improved wastewater treatment processes:

A requirement that at least two operators with wastewater treatment experience must be working whenever the Tribar is generating and processing wastewater.

Three additional probes to monitor compliance with the IPP requirements.

the addition of an automatic WWTP shut-off valve to stop discharge to the WWTP and recirculate wastewater through the onsite Tribar treatment system in the event the probes determine non-compliance with IPP requirements.

The automatic WWTP discharge shut-off valve and controls are located in a locked, steel cage.

Only Tribar senior management team members will have the code required to resume discharge to the WWTP after the automatic WWTP discharge shutoff valve is activated.

Comprehensive documentation of existing and new process controls/processes and associated training of Tribar staff in order to maintain ongoing compliance.

"The process improvements that are required at Tribar Plant #5 address the non-compliance issues which led to the Cease and Desist order issued on August 1st and both the City and Tribar will actively monitor for ongoing compliance," Wixom City Manager Steve Brown said in a statement. "Given these process improvements, we have issued a conditional approval for discharge to the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant for Tribar Plant #5."

A recommendation for no-contact with the Huron River following the release. The recommendation was later lifted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

In addition, EGLE's Water Resources Division issued violation notices, citing that Tribar violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.