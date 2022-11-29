Traffic on I-275 reduced to one-lane in December

(CBS DETROIT) - The Revive 275 project will begin switching traffic to newly built lanes on Interstate 275. But the road ahead for drivers will likely be unpleasant until that job is done.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the next phase of the project will begin Wednesday unless poor weather pushes back their schedule. Road crews will remove barriers along 14 miles of the work zone and work on 20 entrance and exit ramps.

During that time, I-275 will be reduced to one lane in both directions. On the southbound side, one lane will be open from 5 Mile to Eureka Road. Exit and entrance ramps will also be closed periodically for about an hour at a time. On the northbound side, one lane will be open from Eureka Road to the I-96 and M-14 interchange.

This work should take two to three weeks to complete.

The lane closures will allow crews to move around 4,000 concrete barriers. Once this is done, drivers will have access to the newly built lanes. All ramps will also be open to traffic. However, drivers will still be limited to two lanes.

Starting in the spring, MDOT plans to reconstruct the northbound lanes from I-94 to the I-96 and M-14 interchange. That work is expected to wrap up by the end of 2023.