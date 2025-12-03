Toys for Tots, Pistons owner Tom Gores provide gifts for Detroit families for the holidays

From toys to bicycles, 750 Detroit families kicked off the Christmas season early Wednesday, thanks to an annual event hosted by Toys for Tots and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and his family.

It was an ultimate shopping spree at Shed 5 at Eastern Market for 750 families who were preselected by the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Taquana Harper is one of the 750 families who received some special help this holiday season.

"Very amazing, and I'm happy to have so many different options for the kids," Harper said.

Marines and volunteers with the Toys for Tots program handed out more than 8,600 toys to families.

All children ages 4 to 7 received a bicycle and helmet on Wednesday, while children 3 and younger were gifted Talking Elmos and VTech Smart Shots Sports Centers.

Wednesday's event was supported by Tom and Holly Gores as well as Meijer and many volunteers from the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Just seeing the families, seeing kids, and getting emails in response saying, 'Thank you so much for everything you've done,' and it just gives me fulfilment on why I continue to do this year in and year out," said Marine Staff Sgt. Larry Bogus.

Holly Gores' brother, Duncan Murdock, says he's grateful to be a part of this wonderful event.

"You know, Tom and Holly have been doing this for 19 years, and every year it's been more fun," he said.

Since first partnering with Toys for Tots in 2009, the Gores family has helped deliver 147,500 toys to more than 75,000 children.