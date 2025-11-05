Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Toyota recalling more than million vehicles in U.S. due to rear camera flaw

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

Toyota is recalling more than a million vehicles in the U.S. due to a problem with their rearview cameras that could increase the chances the vehicles could crash, the National Transportation Safety Board says.

The vehicles involved — some 1,024,407 —  are 2022-2026 Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru Solterras that have Panoramic View Monitor systems, the agency says.

"A software error may cause the rearview camera to freeze or display a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse," the NHTSA points out, adding that, "A rearview camera that fails to display an image can reduce the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash."

Toyota will fix the software issue for free, the agency says. Owners can contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331, or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Edited by Brian Dakss

In:

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue