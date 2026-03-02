Total lunar eclipse to begin just before sunrise March 3 over Southeast Michigan

If you're lucky, you might see the lunar eclipse from Metro Detroit as you wake up Tuesday morning. However, between the sunrise and cloud cover, the chance of seeing the eclipse will be slim.

A lunar eclipse is when the Earth's shadow lands solely on the moon, creating an appearance of a red effect, hence the name "blood moon." The time of the Earth's shadow crossing over the moon will be from 6:04 a.m. to 7:02 a.m. The peak time of the eclipse will be at 6:33 a.m.

A lunar eclipse will take place in the early morning hours of March 3, 2026. Whether it will be visible from Metro Detroit depends on the weather. CBS News Detroit

Unfortunately, clouds will filter in by Tuesday morning, making the eclipse difficult to see. If you are lucky enough to catch a break in the cloud cover, the first half of the eclipse might bring you the best chance to see the red hue of the moon.

Sunrise will also make it difficult to see the moon since the Tuesday morning sunrise in Detroit is at 7:02 a.m.

If the clouds and the sunrise prevent the viewing of this blood moon, you'll have to wait until late 2028 to see the next lunar eclipse.