EF-0 tornado touched down in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, NWS says

The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of tornadoes in the first six months of 2026.

Officials say the "weak" tornado was recorded south of Trenary, Michigan, in Delta County, crossing Alger Delta 43rd Road before dissipating. NWS says the tornado formed during a thunderstorm that initiated in southern Marquette County and moved into Delta and Alger counties.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed that the tornado touched down at 7:26 p.m. on June 30 and lasted for about five minutes. It reached an estimated peak wind speed of 85 mph.

The tornado makes it Michigan's 23rd in 2026. Most recently, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Otsego County on June 16. Nine of the tornadoes recorded this year occurred during the April 14-15 storms.