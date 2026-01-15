Study shows these 10 roundabouts are most dangerous in Michigan

A new study from Michigan Auto Law shared a new list of the state's top 10 most dangerous roundabouts, with the majority of them located in Southeast Michigan.

The rankings are based on data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit. According to the study, the No. 1 most dangerous roundabout is located in Sterling Heights, at 18 1/2 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, followed by Martin Parkway at N. Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township.

Michigan Auto Law says the report is part of its ongoing initiative to bring awareness to driver safety. A study from the Michigan Department of Transportation found that while converting an intersection into a roundabout has reduced fatal crashes, it "significantly increased" the total number of crashes.

"People can have very serious injuries from crashes where an ambulance is not called to the scene," said Steve Guersten, president and attorney at Michigan Auto Law. "Police reports and ambulance responses can be misleading as they only tell us what people reported immediately afterwards at the scene. They do not – and cannot – accurately take into account all the people who go home and then later that day to the emergency room or who go to a family doctor the next day."

Top 10 most dangerous roundabouts in Michigan