Tomatoes recalled in 14 states due to salmonella risk, FDA says

Two brands of tomatoes have been recalled in 14 states due to possible salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said this week.

Ray & Mascari Inc. recalled four-count Vine Ripe tomatoes that were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in 11 states, including New York, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

According to the FDA, Ray & Mascari Inc. was notified by Hanshaw & Caping Farms of Immokalee, Florida, that they were recalling a lot of tomatoes they had received and repacked into 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes due to the possible presence of salmonella in their facility.

People infected with salmonella can often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, salmonella can result in more serious illness and can be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The FDA said that while no illnesses have been reported from the tomatoes, it recommends consumers either throw out the tomatoes or return them if they are unopened.

The tomatoes were sold in plastic clamshells and had a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label containing "Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc."

The other states impacted by this recall are Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Williams Farms Repack LLC is recalling tomatoes sold to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia and had been distributed between April 23-28, 2025, the FDA said in a separate notice.

The tomatoes affected by this recall can be found on the FDA's website.