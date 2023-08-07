Tlaib, Dingell call on Republicans to end "junk fees"

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put an end to so-called "junk fees" that they say are costing families hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

On Monday, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D) and Debbie Dingell (D) spoke about the need to end the fees.

They say legislation is needed to crack down on fees like add-ons at the end of transactions, surprise medical bills and bank overdraft charges.

"If you have surgery, you get a separate bill from the anesthesiologist, you get charged for the operating room, you get a charge for the surgeon, you get a charge for the nurse, you get a charge for the hospital room, or the place that you are in. You get charged for your medicine," Dingell said. "We need more transparency in billing."

Tlaib says people shouldn't find out about new charges at the very end of a hospital stay or transaction.

"You do not know about these costs until after they put that baby in your hand. After you've got the care, and again you're stuck. And so, it is really important that the administration, which is going to be putting various guidelines where everybody can have input about how to address folks that have been experiencing hidden costs," she said.

According to a study by Consumer Reports, more than eight in 10 Americans have experienced a junk fee.